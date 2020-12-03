Sophomore Zamiya Brown poured in a team-high 25 points to lead the Amanda Elzy girls to a 53-30 win over visiting McAdams High School Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers (2-1) jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first frame. McAdams held a slim 12-11 advantage in the second period, but Elzy took a 40-24 lead to the fourth quarter with a 14-7 run in the third.
Antwanashia Mitchell and Kennedy Johnson had six points each for Elzy.
The Panthers pulled out a 48-47 win over the Bulldogs. Elzy (1-2) trailed 10-9 after one but took a 27-23 lead by halftime. However, McAdams went in front 40-35 by the end of the third period with a 17-8 advantage in the quarter.
Ladarius Davenport led Elzy with 18 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds. Darius Donley chipped in 11 points, dished out four assists and grabbed three boards.
Caleb Brownlow had eight points, four assists and three rebounds, and Fredarius Ferguson pulled down 10 rebounds.
Elzy visits Leflore County Saturday at 1 p.m.
• Carroll Academy: The Rebels opened their season with a 55-26 triumph over Deer Creek School Tuesday in Arcola.
Carroll led 21-8 after the first, 35-14 at the half and 48-20 after the third.
Mathis Beck led CA with 14 points and six rebounds, and Hunter Grantham had 13 points and 10 boards.
Noah Beck tacked on 12 points and six assists, and Brett Harper had nine points.
The Lady Rebels cruised to a 39-8 win over Deer Creek to improve to 3-5. Carroll led 14-5 after one and 24-5 at the half.
Dru Chamblee had 18 points and seven steals, and Meri Brynn Reeves had 10 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
Kaitlyn Chamblee tacked on five points, and Georgia Neill grabbed nine rebounds. Mary Lakyn Boutwell had eight boards.
Carroll is at Kirk Thursday and hosts Winona Christian School Saturday.
• Greenwood High: The Lady Bulldogs fell to 5-2 with a 46-33 loss to Cleveland Central Tuesday night in Cleveland.
Cleveland only led 10-9 after one and 18-16 at the half but pulled away with a 16-9 run in the third period.
Antwanette Regular led GHS with 13 points, four steals and four assists. Arieyanna Glover had nine points, seven rebounds and blocked two shots.
The Bulldogs were no match for Cleveland, which prevailed 70-31. Cleveland led 15-6 after one, 30-16 at the half and 46-24 after the third period.
Javardrick Jackson had nine points, 10 rebounds and blocked two shots, and Altorryian Sandifer had six points and five boards.
Greenwood is at Holmes County Central Saturday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
