Carroll Academy’s baseball team used a pair of huge first innings at the plate to sweep visiting Briarfield Academy in a doubleheader on Monday.
In their first matchup, Briarfield struck first with three runs in the top of the first inning. But Carroll sophomore Lofton Holly responded by sparking a 12-run answer in the bottom of the frame, paving the way for a 20-4 win by mercy rule after just three innings.
Holly finished a perfect 4-for-4 with five RBIs. Braxton York also went 4-for-4 along with three stolen bases and two RBIs. Hunter Grantham drove in four runs on three hits while Tyler Brooks had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Maddox Carpenter went all three innings on the mound for Carroll, surrendering four runs (two earned) on three hits.
In the second meeting, Carroll jumped out to a quick start thanks to a grand slam by William Panni. It was the first of two long balls for the junior slugger, whose six RBIs led Carroll to a 14-4 victory.
Carroll starter Drew Thomas tossed two innings of four-run ball to pick up the win on the rubber. Hunter Grantham threw four scoreless innings in relief.
Carroll visits Benton for another doubleheader on Tuesday.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs were no-hit through four innings in their first game at the Battle at the Beach tournament in Biloxi, a 10-0 loss to Vancleave.
Pillow senior Gavin Lessley got the start on the hill, allowing five runs (just two earned) in one inning of work. The Mustangs’ defense committed three errors on the afternoon.
Pillow plays a doubleheader Tuesday, starting with a matchup against Northpoint Christian at 2:30 p.m. followed by a meeting with St. Stanislaus at 7 p.m.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars’ bats came alive as they outhit Central Holmes Christian School, but the Trojans from Lexington prevailed 11-8 in a game played last Friday.
Central Holmes scored four runs in the third inning, six in the fourth and one in the sixth. J.Z. George (0-4) tallied six runs in the top of the fourth and two in the sixth.
Michael Bankston (0-2) took the loss as he went all six innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits, striking out six. He also had a single and two-run homer at the plate.
Jacob Johnson and Keyiuan Wilks had a single and double each, and Alan Busby collected two singles. Brandon McKenzie, Wil'Tavious Williams and Thurmond Koch had a single each.
J.Z. George's game with McAdams Monday was postponed. The Jaguars start Region 2-2A play March 23 at home against Calhoun City.
