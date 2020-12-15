Mississippi State defensive end Marquiss Spencer appears to have avoided a serious setback after the former Greenwood High standout suffered an injury Saturday that forced him to be carted off the field during the Bulldogs’ loss to Auburn.
“They're still observing him just as precautionary, but he appears to be OK,” head coach Mike Leach said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “They're going to see if anything further needs to be done, but it's promising right now.”
It was a scary sight in the fourth quarter when Spencer lay motionless for several minutes following a tackle in the fourth quarter of Mississippi State’s 24-10 defeat. As the senior was carted off the field with his head and neck immobilized, officials called Spencer for a targeting penalty on the play.
In his postgame press conference Saturday, Leach said that Spencer was moving around at the hospital.
On Sunday, Greenwood head coach Clinton Gatewood visited his former player and reported back even more progress.
“He never did go numb,” Gatewood said. “It was just a stinger. He’s fine.”
“He’s laughing, he’s moving around, he’s doing good,” Gatewood added.
Spencer has played in all nine games this year for the Bulldogs (2-7). The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder has 30 tackles with eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He also has an interception.
Spencer was honored as part of Mississippi State’s annual senior day festivities before kickoff, but the potential NFL Draft prospect still has the option to return next year because the NCAA isn't counting this season against athletes’ eligibility.
