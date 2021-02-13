Delta Streets Academy moved into the championship game of the North 1A Tournament with an 88-44 win over Desoto School Friday night at Briarfield Academy in Lake Providence, Louisiana.
The Lions (21-3) will play Delta Academy Saturday 7 p.m. to earn the top seed from the North for the Class 1A State Tournament next week at Rebul Academy.
Delta Streets started fast and kept the pace going for the first three quarters. DSA led 28-13 and 56-26 after two quarters. A 21-15 run in the third put the Lions in front 77-41 headed into the final frame.
Javeon “Redd” Smith led DSA with 29 points. J.T. Lawrence had 22 points, and A.J. McGhee finished with 13.
The top four teams from North move on to the state tournament to face the top four teams from the South.
• Carroll Academy: The Rebels are also playing for a championship Saturday as they will face Marshall Academy in the North 3A title game at 7:30 p.m. after beating North Delta School 74-51 Friday at Kirk Academy in Grenada.
“I really feel like we are playing pretty good ball at the right time,” said CA head coach Tommy Acy. “We haven’t scored 74 points all season and in the semis of North, we score 74 points in a game. We have our moments, but we have been a lot more consistent lately. I really think it took a couple of losses to get us in game mode.”
The Rebels jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter. They outscored North Delta 16-13 in the second frame for a 38-25 lead at the break. A 17-12 run in the third period gave Carroll a 55-37 cushion headed to the final frame.
Senior Hunter Grantham led the way with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Mathis Beck had 23 points and seven boards, and twin brother Noah had 11 points and made four steals.
Oak Hill, which lost to Marshall in the first game Friday night, will play North Delta in the consolation game Saturday at 6:10 p.m. All four teams advance to the State 3A Tournament next week at Oak Hill Academy.
• Leflore County: The Tigers took third place in the Region 6-1A Tournament with a 56-53 win over West Bolivar in the consolation game Friday at Simmons High School.
Senior Derrick Singleton pumped in a team-high 17 points as the Tigers (6-10) overcame a 22-20 halftime deficit. Leflore went in front 38-36 by the end of the third period.
Tavian Dean had 10 points, and Dante Kelly and Jaylen Jackson chipped in nine each.
The Lady Tigers dropped a 39-19 decision to West Bolivar to fall to 0-14. D’Kayla Young led Leflore with 11 points, and Jakiaya Thomas had seven.
The Lady Tigers will be the fourth seed from Region 6 in next week’s North 1A play-in game, which is slated for Monday night on the road, weather permitting.
