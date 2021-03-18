J.Z. George students and brothers Zachery Lowe and Payton Corley will be representing the school Sunday at the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s state bass fishing tournament on Pickwick Lake at J.P. Coleman State Park in Iuka.
Lowe, who is 17, is a 10th grader, and Corley, who is 12, is in the seventh grade. Steven Lamar Goss, who is Lowe’s father and Corley’s step-father, serves as their coach.
“We contacted Mrs. (Coretta) Green (principal) at the school and got their approval to represent J.Z. George at the state tournament,” said Goss, who was recently named the Northern District Coordinator for the Bass Tactix Outdoors Fishing Program, an organization founded by retired disabled veteran Richard Parker.
“When Richard started this, his goal was for veterans to take kids fishing and also use it as a ministry to introduce them to God. I’ve been a part of it for over a year, and I’ve been amazed at the way it is run. We have kids who have come from this program and went on to join college fishing teams.”
The MHSAA partnered with the Bass Federation’s Student Angler Federation and Major League Fishing to introduce bass fishing as an official activity in the MHSAA.
Lowe has been fishing since he was 12 years old, and Corley got started when he was seven years old. Lowe is also a member of the J.Z. George baseball team.
Goss said the three of them left out Thursday for Iuka to start preparations for Saturday’s event.
“Scouting the lake is important so you can find out where the fish are and be ready for Sunday morning,” Goss said. “We will probably get started around 6:30 a.m. and be out there until about 3:30 p.m. It’s a long day on the lake. Zach and Payton will probably go through a lot of water and cans of vienna sausage before the day is over.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @jcsj34 on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.