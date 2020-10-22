Forty-seven points is all the Carroll Academy defense has allowed this season. That brings a smile to head coach Bo Milton’s face.
The Rebels look to continue that domination as they close out the regular season Friday night at Central Holmes Christian School in search of a perfect 10-0 record, which would be the first in Carroll Academy’s football history.
“I’ve looked at the past teams,” Milton said. “The 1990 state championship team had one regular season loss to Kirk, and the 1995 team that played in the state championship game had a loss to Kirk also. If we can avoid a total collapse, we should be able to finish off this feat.
“But, I told the guys Monday in practice that we are going to get Central Holmes’ best game and effort. Tunica played us pretty hard last week. We’ve got to expect that from every team we play from here on out.”
Counting the 18-0 forfeit win Carroll was awarded against Tri-County by the MAIS, the Rebels have outscored their nine opponents 343-47, which includes three shutouts on the field.
In last week’s 42-6 lopsided win over Tunica, the defense held the Blue Devils to 123 total yards (23 rushing, 100 passing).
“We’re No. 1 in 3A in points allowed. Our defense has played really good all season,” Milton added. “This is one of the most balanced teams I’ve ever coached. We’re averaging 267 yards rushing a game, which is down from last season, but we are getting a lot of big plays on offense.
“Brennan (Blaylock) is getting a lot better at quarterback. We may only throw 9 to 11 times a game, but if we can complete 7 to 8 throws a game, that makes our offense pretty balanced. We have a different mindset on offense than we did a year ago.”
Carroll churned out 221 yards rushing and only 16 passing last week. However, the defense had four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, six tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. One interception and one fumble recovery were returned for touchdowns by Noah Beck and Maddox Carpenter, respectively.
The special teams also contributed with a kickoff of 80 yards returned for a touchdown by Braxton York. The Rebels also had one blocked punt, which was credited to York.
“The toughness, energy and love we have for each other is what leads our defense,” said York, a senior. “This is the best defense I’ve seen here at Carroll, but we always have room to improve and get better.”
“We are very physical and determined to stop our opponents at the line of scrimmage,” Carroll senior lineman Cooper Beck added.
Central Holmes comes into Friday’s tilt with a 1-7 overall record and a 1-2 mark in District 2-3A. The Trojans, who lost 48-30 to Oak Hill last week, have been outscored 294-103 this season.
“This has always been a rival game because our kids and their kids have known and competed against each other for years,” the sixth-year CA coach said. “There will be more intensity in this game because of that, and the kids know we are trying to finish off this regular season at 10-0. I believe they will handle the pressure.”
Carroll, as the District 2 champs, will receive a bye for the first round of the State 3A playoffs, which get started on Oct. 30.
Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
