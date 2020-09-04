Carroll Academy flexed its muscles and put away District 2-3A foe Benton Academy early as the Rebels cruised to a 42-7 win over the Raiders Friday night in Benton.
Carroll jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter en route to winning its third straight game of the young season. The Rebels have outscored their first three foes 136-13.
“Both teams were pretty hyped up for this game, and we played a little sloppy at times,” said CA head coach Bo Milton. “Brennan Blaylock had a really good game. He ran the ball hard, and he threw it effectively. We’re having a different player step up each game.”
Blaylock, a sophomore, was 3 of 4 for 33 yards with a touchdown. He led Carroll’s ground attack with 146 yards on only six carries, scoring four touchdowns.
As a team, the Rebels had 274 yards on 23 carries. Maddox Carpenter was next in line with 69 yards on three carries.
Blaylock had scoring runs of seven and two yards in the first period. Hunter Grantham made both PATs for a 14-0 cushion.
In the second, he and Noah Beck hooked up for a 21-yard TD strike. Mathis Beck then picked off a Benton pass and returned it for a touchdown.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard later in the frame, but Carroll went up 35-7 at the break when Blaylock scored on a 53-yard run. His final TD came in the third from 73 yards out.
Carpenter led the CA defense with 12 stops (two for loss).
Cooper Beck had seven tackles (three for loss), and William Panni had five tackles. Noah Beck and Drew Thomas also had an interception each.
Carroll goes to Tri-County Academy next week.
• J.Z. George 40, Coldwater 6 — The Jaguars kicked off the Rusty Smith-era with a lopsided win over Coldwater Friday night.
The Jaguars entertain Winona High School next week.
• Delta Streets Academy: The Lions and Tallulah Academy (La.) had to reschedule their game Friday to Saturday because of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Louisiana.
The contest will be played at Porter’s Chapel Academy in Vicksburg at 7 p.m.
DSA is 2-0 on the season, and the Trojans are 1-0.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
