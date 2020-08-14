Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath was arrested on Wednesday.
In arrest records from the Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility, Heath was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, improper equipment, no insurance and driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
He was booked at 4:29 p.m. and was released at 8:30 p.m. on a $3,000 bond.
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach issued the following statement.
“We’re aware of the situation. We’re gathering more information from the proper authorities and don’t have further comment at this time.”
Heath, a 6-foot-3, 215 pound receiver from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, signed with MSU in the 2020 signing class. He was rated as a four-star receiver in junior college by 247sports.
At Co-Lin, he played in 17 games and had 61 receptions for 835 yards and seven touchdowns. He is expected to play a big part in Leach’s Air Raid offense this upcoming season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.