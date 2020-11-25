The Pillow Academy girls went 1-1 at the Oxford Charger Classic Monday and Tuesday, dropping a 48-47 decision to Collierville High School Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs (5-3) trailed 17-11 after the first period and 27-21 at the half but an 18-10 run in the third quarter gave Pillow a 39-37 lead headed to the final period.
Caroline Brock led Pillow with 19 points and five rebounds, and Kaylee Jones had 16 points and blocked four shots.
Sarah Presley Howard tacked on eight points and had five assists.
On Monday, the Lady Mustangs beat Aberdeen High School 70-30 as they led 18-3 after one, 38-16 at the half and 55-25 after the third.
Jones led PA with 16 points, and Brock chipped in 13 points and five boards. Julia Love Lyon had 12 points, and Anna Taylor Hudson had seven points and four assists.
The Mustangs played a talented Oxford team Monday, falling 67-38. The Chargers led 20-7 after the first, 43-21 at the half and 61-27 after the third.
Frazier Rose had 10 points, and Drew Lamb finished with seven.
Pillow hosts Central Holmes Monday.
nGreenwood High: The Bulldogs placed three players in double figures en route to a 65-48 win over the Leflore County boys Saturday in Itta Bena.
Greenwood (3-3) trailed 16-8 after the first period but rallied to take a 25-24 lead by halftime. A 19-15 run in the third period gave GHS a 44-39 advantage headed to the fourth quarter.
Javardrick Jackson led Greenwood with 26 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots. Devontae Darby tacked on 16 points, 10 boards, three assists and two blocks.
Altorryian Sandifer had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Jaydon Nwachi had five points, four assists and three boards. Jayden Raymond had six points and three assists.
For Leflore (0-2), Derrick Singleton scored 20 points. Jaylen Jackson had 13, and Andre Payne had eight points.
Cam Williams and Dante Kelly tallied six points each.
