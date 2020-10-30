Delta Streets Academy’s first-ever playoff game in school history went quite nicely as the Lions knocked off Hebron Christian 40-0 in the first round of the MAIS’ Class 2A state playoffs.
The game was played on the campus of Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead.
The Lions, who move to 7-4 overall with the win, will travel to Coushatta, Louisiana, to face Riverdale Academy, the No. 3 overall seed, next Friday in the second round. Delta Streets came in to Friday’s game as the No. 6 seed, and Hebron Christian (3-8) was the 11th seed.
“It was one of those nights where we came out and exceled on both sides of the ball,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “Coach (Grant) Simms, our defensive coordinator, has those guys making plays on defense. He’s dialing things up, and they are responding in a big way.
“We took the starters out in the second half. There was no need in having them out there and risk anyone getting injured. Riverdale likes to throw the ball, so it’s going to be a good matchup.”
Delta Streets jumped on the Eagles for three first-quarter touchdowns for a 20-0 lead after the first 12 minutes.
A 100-yard interception return by James Harris at the 5:39 mark of the second frame gave DSA a 28-0 advantage with Dekari Johnson getting the two-point conversion. At the 1:35 mark of the second, the Lions scored again for a 34-0 lead at the break.
In the third period, Delta Streets got one more touchdown to cap the scoring for the night. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Johnson finished with 105 yards on 13 carries. He threw for 115 yards on 4-of-8 passing with one touchdown. He contributed on defense with five tackles and an interception.
JaMarkus McChristion tacked on 56 yards and a touchdown on two carries, and AJ McGhee was 3-of-9 for 36 yards with a touchdown and two-point pass. He also ran for 11 yards and a TD on two carries.
La’Andre Pittman had two catches for 62 yards with one TD. He also had three tackles and an interception on defense.
Harris finished with two receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown from McGhee. He ran for 23 yards on two tries.
Jimmy Gibbs had four tackles and a sack, and Nick Leech and Jerry Zuniga had four tackles each.
Jy’Veon Nelson had one two-point conversion run, and Lewis caught a two-point pass.
