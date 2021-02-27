Carroll Academy officially opened its 2021 baseball season with a 13-8 win over Deer Creek School Thursday at Costilow Field.
The Rebels, who also picked up two forfeit wins over North Sunflower Academy this week, got a superb pitching performance from Braxton York. The senior hurler relieved sophomore Lofton Holly in the top of the first and went six complete innings, allowing six runs on three hits, walking one, hitting one batter and striking out six.
He also contributed at the plate as he had a single, got hit by a pitch, drew two walks, scored three runs and stole five bases.
Holly recorded one out, walking three, allowing one hit and giving up two runs. Brennan Blaylock got the final two outs in the seventh as he walked one and fanned two.
Carroll scored one run in the first, two runs each in the third and fourth frames, three in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Deer Creek had two in the first, one run each in the third, fifth and sixth innings, and three in the seventh.
Blaylock had a double and scored two runs, and William Panni had a single, walked twice and scored two runs.
Maddox Carpenter had a single, walked twice and scored once, and Holly had a single and scored a run. Drew Thomas walked twice and scored a run.
Monday’s game at home against Delta Academy has been postponed with Delta still participating in postseason basketball tournaments.
The Rebels (3-0) are slated to host Calhoun Academy Tuesday.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs dropped to 0-3 on the young season as DeSoto Central claimed a 2-0 decision Thursday in Southaven.
The Jaguars plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Michael Jefcoat (0-1) took the loss despite only surrendering five hits, walking one and striking out three in 41/3 innings of work. Gavin Lessley worked 12/3 innings in relief, walking one, giving up one hit and fanning one.
Lawes McCool and Dayne Sanford had a single each for Pillow.
The Mustangs are scheduled to host Indianola Academy Tuesday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
