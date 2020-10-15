After Carroll Academy clinched the District 2-3A title on the first Friday of October, head coach Bo Milton knew his team would face the mental challenge of staying sharp over the final month of the regular season, especially against weaker opponents with nothing on the line.
“It’s always a concern because you can’t really fool kids,” Milton said. “They can watch film and see whether a team is really good or not.”
So the sixth-year coach raised the stakes for his Rebels (8-0), which must beat Tunica Academy (1-5) this week and Central Holmes Christian (2-5) next week to complete the program’s first undefeated regular season.
“What we’ve talked about after that Winona game is that we’re playing for something bigger at this point,” Milton said. “Right now we’re playing for 10-0, and building to go into the playoffs. We want that home-field advantage, we want everybody to have to come here to play us.”
In case a perfect record isn’t enough motivation for Carroll, Milton has also been reminding his seniors that, at best, they only have five games and six weeks of football left.
“Now there needs to be a sense of urgency from those kids,” Milton said of his seniors. “Their time is running out. Those are the things we use to keep the focus.”
Even though the Rebels ran away with a 45-0 blowout of Oak Hill last week, Milton saw sloppy play that needs to be cleaned up before playoff time.
“We still scored 45 points and won, so I’m not unhappy,” Milton said. “But I saw some things we can be better at and that we need to continue to work on.”
Carroll turned the ball over three times, bringing the team’s total to 10 over the past three games. Milton wants to see those errors corrected against the Blue Devils, which pose a threat on the ground with size up front.
“We can’t have three or four turnovers because they’re going to stay in the ballgame,” Milton said. “They’re going to run the ball, try to wear us down and try to eat up clock. So we can’t let turnovers dictate the game.”
The Rebels are trying not to look ahead to the postseason, but they appear on a collision course with former Greenwood High star DeAndre Smith and Greenville Christian (7-1).
The Saints are ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 3A by MAIS coaches, though Carroll claimed the top spot in the latest Mississippi Gridiron and SBLive Mississippi rankings. Greenville Christian’s matchup with Indianola Academy, which lost to the Rebels by a touchdown, should be an interesting litmus test on Friday night.
