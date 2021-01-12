Delta Streets Academy’s soccer team dropped a pair of games at the St. Joseph tournament Saturday in Greenville.
The Lions lost their first game 3-0 to Starkville. In their second contest of the day, Delta Streets fell 4-2 to St. Aloysius to fall to 3-4 on the season.
“In the first game, Starkville has a very good team, but I was impressed with the way we defended and hung in there with them,” said first-year DSA coach Connor Altman. “We led St. Al 2-0, but it all went downhill from there. It was 2-2 at the half, and they put two more in the net in the second half.
“It was extremely frustrating and disappointing to start the game so well but not be able to finish it. Part of that was on me as we made some adjustments that did not work.”
Juanelo Mata scored both goals for the Lions. His second one came on a over-the-head bicycle kick.
Monday’s tilt against Pillow Academy was postponed because of the weather. No makeup date has been announced.
“We certainly have a tough schedule but hopefully it will help us get better in the long run,” Altman added.
DSA is slated to host Indianola Academy at Stribling Park on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
