J.Z. George High School hits the road Friday for its first official Region 2-2A game as the Jaguars take on Eupora High School.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Jaguars are 4-3 overall following last week’s 43-14 loss to Pillow Academy. J.Z. George had little success in stopping or slowing down Pillow’s rushing attack as the Mustangs churned out 326 yards on 56 carries on the ground and finished with 467 yards of total offense.
“(Pillow) played hard, and we made mistakes and they didn’t,” said J.Z. George head coach Rusty Smith. “We are still not running the ball the way I want us to. You can control a game with a good rushing attack, and we aren’t doing that. I believe that we can, but these guys have to make up their minds they can do it. Our offensive line has to get better for us to run the ball effectively.”
The Jaguars finished with 118 yards on the ground and 104 through the air for a 222 total. Pillow had 21 first downs to J.Z. George’s 12. The Jags also had three turnovers — two coming at the one-yard line as they were attempting to get into the end zone.
“On one of the fumbles, Jordun (Normal) just didn’t get the snap,” Smith said. “Those two fumbles hurt big time. We needed to put the ball into the end zone.”
Pillow led 14-6 after the first quarter and 20-6 at the half. The Jaguars’ defense came up with the first score for the visitors as senior lineman Nathan Carpenter recovered a Pillow fumble in the end zone.
The Jaguars came out in the third period and stood toe-to-toe with the Mustangs. With just under nine minutes remaining in the quarter, Ja’Darius Fluker recovered a Mustang fumble and J.Z. George had possession at the three-yard line. Just moments later, senior running back Wil’Tavious Williams rumbled into the end zone from three yards out. He also had the two-point conversion run to pull the Jags within six down 20-14 at the 8:45 mark.
Pillow came back to get a touchdown pass and a field goal in the quarter to lead 29-14 going into the fourth period. The Mustangs tacked on two more scores in the final 12 minutes to put the Jags away.
“We didn’t stop them the whole night,” said Smith. “They threw the ball better than they showed on film, but we should have been ready for that. They played harder than we did, especially in the second half. When we made it a 20-14 game, we needed to play with a sense of urgency.
“I told them after the game I felt like some of them quit playing. We’ve got to develop a tougher mentality. This season is far from over. We’ve got three district games remaining that we need to prepare for.”
The Eagles are 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district as they dropped a 24-7 decision to Calhoun City last week. Eupora beat Bruce 14-0 two weeks ago.
“They are a good team,” Smith said. “They are fundamentally sound. They are a typical Eupora team. They’ll line up in a 4-4 base defense and maybe switch to a 5-3. They like to run their quarterback a good bit. He looks to be their best athlete on offense.”
Calhoun City leads the district with a 2-0 record and a 4-2 overall mark. Bruce is 2-4 and 0-1, and East Webster, which had to forfeit games to Calhoun City and J.Z. George because the football team was forced to shut down with COVID-19 concerns, is 2-4 and 0-2.
“I don’t think we are making a bunch of adjustments,” Smith added. “We just need to make plays. After I watched the film, I felt like we had some good calls. We just need to put it all together.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
