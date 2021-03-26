J.Z. George dropped a 20-0 decision to Region 2-2A foe Calhoun City Wednesday in North Carrollton.
Calhoun led 12-0 after one and 13-0 after the second frame.
Michael Bankston (0-3) took the loss as he allowed all 20 runs on 18 hits, walking six and fanning one.
Brandon McKenzie had a single for the Jags (0-5, 0-1), who visit Calhoun Friday.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs’ scheduled home matchup with St. Aloysius was canceled on Thursday after Flashes head coach Sid Naron was diagnosed with COVID-19.
St. Al has postponed its next five games while players enter quarantine. Pillow (5-10) quickly picked up a replacement game against Winona High on Friday at 6 p.m. The Mustangs then visit Kirk Academy on Monday at 6 p.m.
• Carroll Academy: The red-hot Rebels (13-1) will attempt to extend their winning streak to nine games when they visit district foe Indianola Academy on Friday.
