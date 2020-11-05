The Greenwood High School boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 79-30 victory over North Side Tuesday night at GHS.
The Bulldogs, the defending state 4A champs, raced out to an 18-6 lead after the first period. They increased their advantage to 44-12 by halftime and led 64-21 by the end of the third frame.
Javardrick Jackson poured in a career-high 31 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists and made two steals for GHS (1-1).
Jaydon Nwachi and Devontae Darby contributed 20 points apiece. Nwachi had eight assists, five rebounds and four steals, and Darby had six boards and three steals.
The Lady Bulldogs squeaked by North Side 33-29 as they led 17-14 at the half and 25-23 after the third period.
Arieyanna Glover led Greenwood (2-0) with 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Antwanette Regular had 10 points, five steals, four boards and two assists, and Alexus Taylor had six points, four rebounds and four steals.
Greenwood plays host to Cleveland Central on Nov. 12.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs were outscored 11-8 in the fourth period as they dropped a 32-31 decision at Jackson Academy Tuesday.
Pillow (2-2) led 16-13 at the half and 23-21 after the third quarter.
Kaylee Jones led her team with 15 points, and Sarah Presley Howard had six points.
In the junior high girls game, Pillow came out on top 53-24 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Lady Mustangs led 18-6 after one, 33-11 at the half and 38-19 after the third.
Elise Howard paced Pillow with 18 points, 11 steals and five rebounds. Avery Howard had 10 points, nine steals and nine rebounds.
In the junior high boys game, Pillow won 48-45 as it outscored the Raiders 19-10 in the final quarter.
The Mustangs (1-0) trailed 11-2 after one, 27-19 at the half and 35-29 after the third period.
Charlie Robbins led Pillow with 18 points. Ryan Noles tacked on 11.
Pillow is at Hartfield Academy Thursday.
• Season openers: Amanda Elzy will tip off its season Thursday as Greenville High comes to town.
The Lady Panthers are under the direction of head coach Michael Curry, and the Panthers are led by seventh-year head coach Jamond Klines.
Leflore County’s season opener against Marks Palmer has been pushed back to Nov. 10.
J.Z. George’s two teams get started Saturday at the Grenada High Cancer Classic against Kosciusko.
