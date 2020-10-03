A battle between standout underclassmen quarterbacks vying for the District 2-3A title lived up to the hype on Friday night.
Winona Christian freshman John White tossed two touchdowns in the first half only to be outdueled by Carroll Academy sophomore Brennan Blaylock, who tallied two scores including a late 4th-and-goal scamper that gave the Rebels a 22-14 victory over the rival Stars. The win clinches Carroll’s first district championship in seven years after being denied the crown by Winona Christian the past two seasons.
“It means a lot,” Carroll head coach Bo Milton said. “They celebrated on our field and we lost a heartbreaker last year after we thought we had the game. These kids deserve that.”
The Rebels were primed to strike first when they drove down to Winona Christian’s 3-yard line, but the Stars held strong for a huge goal-line stand.
Instead, Carroll found the end zone on the first play of its next drive. Speedy senior Hunter Brackin sprinted out to the edge behind blockers, beat a defender and flew 59 yards down the left sideline toward paydirt. The Rebels took an early 8-0 lead after a successful 2-point run by Blaylock.
White answered on Winona’s next possession, finding Blake Cooper in the flat for a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Brackin stopped the two-point attempt to keep the score 8-6 in favor of Carroll.
In the second quarter, Blaylock shrugged off a penalty that called back his rushing touchdown, throwing a play-action touchdown to Noah Beck on the ensuing snap to extend the Rebels’ lead to 15-6. But White responded with his second touchdown pass of the night with seven seconds left before halftime to cut the Stars’ deficit to just 15-14 heading into the locker room.
Carroll’s dominant defense — which had allowed just 27 points all season entering Friday’s matchup — took over in the second half, overshadowing the showdown of signal callers. Hunter Brower sealed the win with a clutch sack on third down of Winona’s final possession, one of three tackles for loss on the evening. Cooper Beck and William Panni each totaled four tackles, two for loss.
“We gave up one big play but good gosh, our defense plays good and they get after it,” Milton said. “I thought we got after the quarterback in the second half. I thought we disrupted his pocket back there and made him move.”
After a few years of nail-biting performances, it’s clear this rivalry isn’t going away anytime soon with young stud signal callers at the helm of both programs.
“You got a couple more years of those guys going at it,” Milton said. “I thought John did a great job, I thought Brennan did a great job, but we came out on top tonight.”
