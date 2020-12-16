The Greenwood area is well represented on the 2020 All-MAIS football teams announced Monday.
A total of 12 players from Pillow Academy, Carroll Academy and Delta Streets Academy were selected to their respective all-state teams from each classification.
Also, five players from Greenwood who played at either Greenville Christian School or Greenville St. Joseph were chosen to the Class 3A team.
Pillow Academy had three players chosen to the Class 5A team. Senior running back Gavin Lessley and senior offensive lineman Frazier Rose made it on the offensive side of the ball, while senior linebacker Lawes McCool was selected as a linebacker on defense.
Leake Academy’s Brian Pickens was named the Coach of the Year, and two of his players — Thomas Cheatham and Gunter Scott — were tabbed as the Overall Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. Starkville Academy’s C.J. Jackson was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Carroll Academy was honored with seven players making the Class 3A team after its 12-1 season, which ended with a 52-20 loss to Greenville Christian in the state championship game in November.
Senior lineman Cooper Beck was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year after racking up over 80 tackles for the Rebels. He’s joined on the defensive side of the ball by sophomore linebacker Mathis Beck and sophomore defensive back Noah Beck.
Carroll put four players on offense. Senior running back Hunter Brackin was honored after rushing for 903 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s joined by senior offensive lineman Hunter Brower, senior Braxton York, who was selected as the all-purpose player, and sophomore Brennan Blaylock, who was chosen as the punter.
Greenville Christian junior DeAndre “DJ” Smith Jr. was named the Overall Player of the Year for Class 3A. He led the Saints to the state title after transferring over from Greenwood High School.
Omar Emmons was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year from St. Joseph. Emmons, who prepped at Greenwood last season, played quarterback and running back for the Irish.
Former Leflore County standout Kerrick Ross was chosen as a wide receiver on offense. Two former Bulldogs made the team on defense — Davin Anderson and J.D. Stewart. Anderson, a junior at St. Joe, was selected as a defensive lineman, and Stewart, a junior at Greenville Christian, made the team as a linebacker.
Jon Reed McLendon of GCS was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year.
Two players from Delta Streets were selected to the Class 2A team. Senior Edgar “EJ” Swims was picked as a defensive lineman, and junior Dekari “Turbo” Johnson was chosen as a defensive back. Swims played on both lines for the 7-5 Lions, and Johnson excelled on offense as a quarterback, running back and receiver.
Manchester’s Bryan Dendy was chosen as the Coach of the Year. Three of his players received the top honors — Bryan Dendy earned the Defensive Player of the Year award, Parks Poe was named the Offensive Player of the Year and John Riley Poe won the Overall Player of the Year.
