The Pillow Academy girls soccer squad all but wrapped up their sixth consecutive division title with a dominating 3-1 victory over rival Bayou Academy in Cleveland Monday.
The Lady Mustangs got off to a rocky start four minutes into the contest, as a turnover by their solid defense led to a goal by Sarah James Sanders of Bayou and a 1-0 deficit.
Pillow was able to take charge for the rest of the game, and tied things up with 10 minutes left in the half. Leading goal scorer Sarah Presley Howard launched a perfect moonshot from 30 yards out over the Bayou keeper to tie it at 1-1.
Constant offensive pushes by Pillow dominated the rest of the contest and resulted in two goals. Sarah Presley Howard was able to launch a pass to sister Elise Howard, who knocked it in from the right side for a 2-1 lead 10 minutes into the second half. And Alyse Howard hit a bullet shot into the net with 15 minutes left in the game to give Pillow its final 3-1 margin.
After the game, first year head coach Mary Clare Brock was somewhat satisfied with the performance.
“Our ball movement is so good and crisp, but our only problem as usual is our finishing. That is something that we have to improve upon.”
Pillow outshot Bayou 15-4 for the contest, and outcornered Bayou 6-3.
Pillow (3-1-1) plays powerful Jackson Academy at home on Thursday. The two teams battled to a scoreless tie earlier this year in Jackson.
