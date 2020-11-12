The Lady Mustangs of Pillow Academy flexed their muscles en route to a 55-16 win over Starkville Academy Tuesday night in Starkville.
Pillow (3-2) led 16-2 after one, 28-8 at the half and 50-12 after the third quarter.
Kaylee Jones led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points and five boards, and Caroline Brock had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Julia Love Lyon chipped in with eight points and six rebounds, and Madeline Mattox had seven points.
In the junior high girls game, Pillow improved to 5-0 with a 52-16 win.
The Lady Mustangs led 17-2 after one, 29-6 at the half and 41-12 after the third period.
Avery Howard had 12 points, and Elise Howard and Alanna Hodo had 10 points each. Hodo also grabbed seven rebounds.
The Pillow boys opened their season as they fell 57-26 to Starkville, which led 12-11 after one, 25-15 at the half and 48-26 after the third quarter.
Lawes McCool led the Mustangs with nine points, and Frazier Rose tacked on eight.
In the junior high boys game, Starkville won 41-34 to drop Pillow to 1-1 on the young season.
Cameron Lee had 15 points, and Charlie Robbins eight for Pillow.
Pillow returns to action Tuesday as it host Leake Academy.
• Leflore County: The season-openers for the Tigers and Lady Tigers didn’t go as planned as both dropped games to Marks Palmer Tuesday night in Itta Bena.
The boys fell in a tight contest 49-48 as the Dragons held a slim 14-9 advantage in the fourth period.
Leflore led 13-10 after one but fell behind 30-24 at the half. Palmer led 40-34 after the third period.
Derrick Singleton led the Tigers with 19 points. Jaylen Jackson hit for nine.
In the girls game, the Lady Dragons won 56-13 as Palmer led 12-2 after one, 22-10 at the half and 44-10 after the third period.
Jakya Thompson led Leflore with five points. Autumn Howard had three points.
Leflore entertains O’Bannon Thursday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
