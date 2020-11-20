Delta Streets Academy and head coach Justin Childs will host the second annual Delta Duels Classic Monday and Tuesday at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena.
The tournament will tip off Monday at 12:30 p.m. as the host Lions take on Heritage Academy.
At 1:45 p.m., the Hartfield Academy B-team boys take on Grace Christian School, followed by the Hartfield and Ingomar girls at 3 p.m. The Hartfield varsity boys will play the Lake Cormorant boys at 4:15 p.m.
At 5:30 and 6:45 p.m., the Simmons girls and boys take on Oak Forest Academy.
The tournament gets started at 10 a.m. Tuesday as the Holmes County Central boys tangle with Hartfield Academy.
Oak Forest Academy’s girls and boys play Bayou Academy at 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
At 1:45 and 3 p.m., the Greenville St. Joe girls and boys play Starkville Academy. At 4:15 p.m., Kirk Academy’s girls face Simmons, and at 5:30 p.m., Delta Streets takes on Simmons to conclude the tournament.
The Lions played at West Memphis Christian School Friday night and picked up a 71-18 win to move to 3-0.
DSA led 33-5 after the first period and 49-5 at the half.
J.T. Lawrence led the way with 22 points, and Javeon Smith tacked on 14 points.
Steve Patterson and Dekari Johnson had eight each. DJ Jones finished with six.
Thursday night, DSA was at Marshall Academy in Holly Springs. The Lions rallied in the fourth quarter to prevail 49-45.
Delta Streets led 7-6 after one, but Marshall went in front 23-16 at the half. The Lions outscored Marshall 9-8 in the third to cut the deficit to 31-25 headed to the fourth.
Lawrence led DSA with 25 points. Jones tacked on 10 points, and Smith had six.
Cancellations: The Amanda Elzy and J.Z. George doubleheader slated for Friday was called off because of the quarantining for the J.Z. George girls team.
J.Z. George’s girls have played one game so far, a 78-16 loss to Kosciusko. The boys have yet to play because of the football playoffs and now the quarantining.
The Dec. 1 games at Kosciusko are likely postponed. Both teams may return Dec. 4 against Philadelphia at the East Webster Shootout.
GHS-Leflore: Saturday’s girls game between Greenwood and Leflore County has been canceled, but the two boys teams will play at 11 a.m. at Leflore County’s gym.
