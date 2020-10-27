Offense was the name of the game for the four Greenwood-area football teams as each left the field victorious.
Two of the four honorees for the Commonwealth’s Offensive Player of the Week are repeat winners from a week ago — Delta Streets Academy’s Dekari Johnson and Pillow Academy’s Gavin Lessley. They are joined by Carroll Academy’s Hunter Brackin and J.Z. George’s Jacob Johnson.
DSA’s Johnson, a junior all-purpose player, played running back and quarterback in the Lions’ 48-44 win over Sharkey-Issaquena last Thursday night. He ran for a career-high 306 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries. He also returned a punt 70 yards for a score, and tacked on a two-point conversion pass. On defense, he recorded six tackles and had an interception.
Delta Streets will play Hebron Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Mississippi Delta Community College.
Lessley, a senior tailback, amassed 165 yards and scored three times on 24 carries in the Mustangs’ 43-28 win over District 1-5A foe Bayou Academy.
Pillow entertains St. Aloysius Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Brackin, a senior running back, rumbled for 170 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in the Rebels’ 54-6 win over Central Holmes to finish the regular season at 10-0. He also had five tackles on defense.
Carroll has an open date Friday before playing Nov. 6 in the second round of the State 3A playoffs.
J.Z. George’s Johnson had his best outing of his senior season as he gained 144 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 44-8 Region 2-2A win over Bruce. The senior also had three tackles on defense.
J.Z. George plays at Calhoun City Friday with the region title on the line.
Offensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Christian Belk and J.Z. George’s D’Anthony McGlothan.
Belk, a senior quarterback, ran for 82 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. McGlothan, a junior receiver/slotback, had 74 yards rushing and a TD on six carries, and 92 yards receiving on two catches and one score.
The Defensive Player of the Week honor goes to Carroll’s Noah Beck. The sophomore defensive back/wide receiver had six tackles, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble. He also exceled on offense as he racked up 80 yards rushing and scored a touchdown on three carries, and he caught four passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.
Defensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Britt Reichle and Jackson Hodges, and J.Z. George’s Jordun Normal.
Reichle, a junior linebacker, had eight tackles, and Hodges, a senior lineman, had seven stops.
Normal, a junior defensive back who also starts at quarterback, had three tackles and picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
