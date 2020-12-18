The Leflore County boys basketball team held off cross-county rival Amanda Elzy on Thursday night, 56-50, surviving a late rally that shrunk the Tigers’ 21-point halftime lead to just six down the stretch.
The dominant start for host Leflore (3-3) was just enough to secure the squad's third win in a row. Five different Tigers scored in the opening frame to help the hosts build a commanding 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Leflore showed no signs of cooling off in the second period. Senior Derrick Singleton scored nine points of his game-high 16 points in the quarter and teammate Cameron Williams added seven of his 13 points to give the Tigers a 37-18 advantage at halftime.
“When I saw how the other team was fighting back, it was just going through my head that I came here to win,” Singleton said. “I got to be the leader on this team, step up and come up clutch for us.”
After beating the first-half buzzer with a deep 3-pointer off the backboard, Ladarius Davenport (10 points) scored the first four points of the second half to spark some momentum for the visiting Panthers (1-3). They cut their deficit to 11 points in the third quarter but couldn’t quite claw back within single digits as Leflore maintained a 46-34 lead entering the final frame.
Elzy refused to go away quietly, though. Senior guard Darius Donley (10 points) drilled a 3-pointer to bring the Panthers within single digits down 50-42. Then Keithrick Parker converted on a fast break to trim the deficit to six points with two minutes left.
That’s the closest Elzy would get, however, as Laquavious Jackson drained a pair of clutch free throws to spoil the comeback effort and seal the Tigers’ 56-50 victory.
“They can’t mess with us,” Singleton said of the rivalry. “As long as I’m here, they ain’t winning.”
