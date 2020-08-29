Visiting Hillcrest Christian School was no match for Carroll Academy as the Rebels posted a 58-6 win Friday night at Gordon Field.
The Rebels (2-0) held the Cougars to one first down and 52 yards of total offense.
“It was an ugly game. Hillcrest is a program that is real down. Our kids did a good job of executing and taking care of business,” said CA head coach Bo Milton.
Carroll, which opened with a 36-0 drubbing of Kirk, had 331 yards rushing and 32 passing for a 363 output. They held the ball for over 45 minutes in the 48-minute contest. Carroll led 31-6 after the first period, 45-6 at the half and 52-6 after the third quarter.
Noah Beck returned a punt 54 yards for Carroll’s first score. Hunter Grantham then ran in the two-point conversion. Hunter Brackin got the second score on a six-yard run. Maddox Carpenter had the two-point run to make it 16-0.
Mathis Beck scored on a 21-yard run, and Grantham had the two-point run to make it 24-0. Hillcrest scored its lone touchdown to pull with 18 at 24-6. However, Carroll’s Brennan Blaylock scored from a yard out before the first quarter ended and Grantham kicked the PAT to make it 31-6.
Lofton Holly had a one-yard scoring run in the second, and a Grantham PAT made it 38-6. Blaylock and Noah Beck hooked up from 32 yards out for the last score of the first half. Grantham’s PAT made it 45-6.
Holly scored from six yards out and Grantham booted the point after in the third frame. In the fourth, Braxton York had a 67-yard scoring run.
Bracken finished with 101 yards on nine carries, and York had 94 yards on two tries. Holly had 57 yards on eight carries. Blaylock was 1 of 2 for 32 yards.
William Panni led the defense with eight tackles and a forced fumble, and Mathis Beck had six tackles. Cooper Beck and Christian McCluskey had four stops each. Noah Beck had an interception.
Carroll goes to Benton Academy next week.
n Delta Streets Academy 34, Columbus Christian 14 — The Lions got rolling in the second quarter en route to a lopsided win over the Rams Friday night outside Columbus.
Delta Streets (2-0), which opened its season with a 40-20 victory over North Sunflower, got solid performances from Leflore County transfer Dequarionne Jones and junior tailback Jalyn Lewis.
Jones, also a junior, had 179 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air. He also ran for one score and had two 2-point conversion runs. Lewis had one rushing and one TD receiving.
AJ McGhee had a touchdown run, and MJ Davenport had a touchdown reception.
Columbus Christian falls to 0-2.
DSA is at Tallulah Academy (La.) next week.
nContact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
