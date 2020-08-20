Carroll Academy is ready to play football.
The Rebels got a taste of live action last week at the Tri-County jamboree in a pair of two-quarter games. They won both.
Friday night at 7, the Rebels will load up and take the short drive to Grenada to take on rival Kirk Academy in the season opener for both teams.
“The jamboree went real good for us. We scored on three of our five drives. I think we got a little tired near the end, but that’s to be expected,” said CA head coach Bo Milton. “We’ve had a good three weeks of practice, but it’s been much different this week. The focus has been better as we prepare for Kirk. They are a rivalry team. Our kids know their kids. It’s a good way to start the season.”
In the jamboree, Carroll beat Clinton Christian 14-7 and Central Hinds 6-0. Mathis Beck, Lofton Holly and Hunter Brackin all scored touchdowns for the ground-oriented Rebels.
“We have several guys returning from season-ending injuries last season. Braxton (York) and Hunter both return, and Lofton started the last six games at tailback after those two were hurt. He’s just a sophomore, but he gained some valuable experience last season.
Brackin is the returning leading rusher from the 2019 season. He ran for 633 yards on 95 carries with eight touchdowns, and Holly ran for 429 yards and two TDs on 73 carries. York had 309 yards and three scores on 40 tries.
“We have a good group of running backs. They are all coming along. Brennan (Blaylock) is showing improvement at quarterback each day. We feel comfortable asking him to throw the ball if the need arises,” said Milton.
Blaylock is a 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore. He played in a few games last season.
n Delta Streets Academy host North Sunflower — The Lions kick off the Travis Upshaw-era Friday with a 7 p.m. contest on the campus of Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead.
DSA will field a team of 21 players, which includes seven seniors, five juniors, one sophomore, five freshmen and three eighth graders.
“This is big. Monday practices usually aren’t very productive, but you could feel the excitement and see the enthusiasm on the field. It was a completely different practice,” said Upshaw. “Our guys are more prepared to play a game because of the hard work they put in over the summer. Our two tight ends, MJ (Davenport) and James (Harris), and Jimmy (Gibbs) looked really good. The energy they displayed was tremendous.
“I don’t know anything about North Sunflower. They are also breaking in a new head coach. We’ll find out which team is better prepared.”
The Lions picked up some key additions in the past week-and-a-half. Dequarionne Jones and Edgar Swims enrolled at Delta Streets early last week and will be eligible to play Friday.
Jones is working at quarterback along with AJ McGhee. Gibbs, who was also working at quarterback, has been moved to slotback and slot receiver. Swims (5-10, 270) will play on the offensive and defensive lines for the Lions. Jones and Swims played at Leflore County last season.
Also, new to the team is LeAndre Pittman, who enrolled at DSA Monday. Pittman, an All-Commonwealth linebacker from Amanda Elzy in 2019, will have to sit out Friday’s game because of the MAIS’s seven-day rule.
Upshaw also picked up an assistant coach in the last week as he has brought on former Leflore County standout Grant Simms, who also played at Mississippi Valley State.
“Coach Simms knows the kids, and he’s going to be a valuable asset to our program as we prepare to move up to 11-man football next year,” Upshaw added.
n J.Z. George — The Jaguars quickly filled the void on their schedule for Sept. 4 as they added Coldwater High School to the schedule.
J.Z. George lost the first two games on its schedule because of the delay to the start of the season handed down by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
West Bolivar opted out of its season, which was the Jaguars’ opponent for the opener on Sept. 4.
J.Z. George is under the direction of first-year coach Rusty Smith this fall. Smith spent the past 10 years on the Charleston High School staff. The Jags will play at Ethel in a scrimmage on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.
