Carroll Academy’s defense turned it up a notch as the Rebels pitched a shut out en route to a 45-0 win over Oak Hill Academy in West Point Thursday night.
The Rebels, who move to 8-0 on the season, held the Raiders (2-5) in check as Carroll had two interceptions and recovered the fumbles.
“It was a sloppy game from the point that it was a dead atmosphere for us,” said CA head coach Bo Milton. “We got the job done and got the win. It was sort of ho-hum, but we did what we had to do to come home with a win.”
Carroll jumped out to an 18-0 lead after the first period and increased its advantage to 33-0 by halftime. The Rebels led 39-0 after te third quarter.
Carroll got its first touchdown when Hunter Brackin picked off an Oak Hill pass at the seven-yard line and raced into the end zone. The try for two failed. The second score in the opening frame came on a 48-yard completion from Brennan Blaylock to Maddox Carpenter. Carroll led 12-0 after the conversion failed. Brackin got his second touchdown of the game on a five-yard run end the scoring in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Lofton Holly punched the ball into end zone from a yard out, and Mathis Beck ran in for the two-point conversion and a 26-0 advantage. Blaylock and Noah Beck connected on a 29-yard scoring strike late in the period. Hunter Grantham kicked the PAT for Carroll’s 33-0 lead at the break.
Mathis Beck had a one-yard TD run in the third, and William Panni rumbled into the end zone from 36 yards out in the final seconds to end the scoring.
Blaylock was 11-of-14 for 193 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 37 yards on five carries.
Noah Beck led all receivers with five receptions for 90 yards. Braxton York had four catches for 53 yards, and Carpenter had four grabs for 50 yards.
Mathis Beck led the ground game with 64 yards on 10 carries, and Panni had 62 yards on four carries. Brackin finished with 43 yards on five tries.
Brackin led the defense with six tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Panni also had six tackles and two sacks, and York had six stops and an interception. Cooper Beck chipped in with four tackles and two sacks.
Carroll entertains Tunica Academy on Oct. 16.
