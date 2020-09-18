D’Anthony McGlothan’s eyes lit up as soon as the J.Z. George safety saw the football go airborne.
The 6-foot-1 junior knew he had a jump on the ball and, better yet, plenty of space to run after the catch. McGlothan intercepted Central Holmes Christian’s fade pass in stride near his own end zone and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, helping the Jaguars overcome a sloppy start to celebrate a 27-0 homecoming victory over the visiting Trojans on Friday night.
“I knew I was going to take it back,” said McGlothan, who also rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.
J.Z. George (2-1) didn’t always make it look easy while claiming its second win of the Rusty Smith era. On the opening drive, quarterback Jordun Normal took a pair of sacks en route to a quick three-and-out. Then after Jacob Johnson broke loose for a 25-yard run on the Jaguars’ next possession, a series of penalties pushed them seemingly out of scoring range on 3rd-and-long. McGlothan had other ideas, though.
The two-way star took a handoff 39 yards down the left sideline, breaking a few tackles on his way to J.Z. George’s first score of the night. The Jaguars went up 8-0 on a two-point conversion pass from Wil’tavious Williams to Normal.
“They had us where they wanted us but that just turned the momentum all the way our way,” said Smith.
Central Holmes (0-5) threatened to tie the game in the second quarter after J.Z. George coughed up a fumble deep in its own territory. But the Trojans made the mistake of challenging McGlothan with a jump ball. His ensuing 95-yard interception return gave the Jaguars a 15-0 lead with less than a minute to play before halftime.
“He’s just an athlete,” Smith said. “He’s got hungrier this year too. He wants to ball and he wants to make plays on defense.”
J.Z. George came out of the locker room crisper on the first drive of the third quarter. Normal bounced back with a 14-yard touchdown scamper to put the Jaguars ahead 21-0. JaDarius Fluker capped the scoring with a fumble recovery in Central Holmes’ end zone.
“We got to get better all the way around,” Smith said. “Plain and simple, we got to block better, we got to run to the ball better on defense, we got to get better on special teams.”
