Senior sharpshooter Anna Taylor Hudson knocked down four of her five 3-pointers in the first quarter on Thursday night, exploding for a game-high 17 points to fuel Pillow Academy’s 64-36 win against Starkville Academy.
“When she’s open, she’s most likely going to make it,” fellow senior Kaylee Jones said of Hudson’s hot hand. “If you get the ball, just pass it because you know she’s going to hit it from the corner.”
Jones finished with nine points while senior forward Caroline Brock tallied eight points and five rebounds for the Lady Mustangs (18-3, 5-0), who extended their winning streak to lucky No. 13.
Pillow jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first frame and blew the game open in the second quarter by outscoring the Lady Volunteers 21-1.
Starkville cut into its 37-9 halftime deficit with six 3-pointers in the third quarter, but a deep second unit led by Sarah Presley Howard, Avery Howard and Kayla Brown helped seal the victory in the second half.
In the fourth quarter, Avery Howard elevated for an emphatic block that echoed across Durwin Carpenter Court and sent the student section into a frenzy. Avery Howard’s teammates were more accustomed to the highlight play, though, as they’re often on the receiving end of her swats in practice.
“She’s very good at blocking those shots,” Jones said. “She times them really well.”
Just a freshman, Avery Howard has showcased impressive stamina logging important varsity minutes this season while also leading the Lady Mustangs’ undefeated junior varsity team (17-0).
Pillow’s JV girls squad cruised past Starkville, 49-27, behind 16 points and four steals from Avery Howard on Thursday.
“I don’t really get tired,” Avery Howard said of her double shift on JV and varsity. “In practice, sometimes, but the adrenaline usually keeps me going. It keeps me on my toes.”
Both JV and varsity boys matchups scheduled for Thursday were canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Starkville.
The Lady Mustangs host North AAAA District 1 foe Washington School next Tuesday in their regular season finale before beginning their Overall title defense later next month. Looking ahead to the playoffs, Jones and Hudson didn’t hesitate delivering a simple message.
“We’re ready.”
