Pillow Academy notched its first wins on the baseball diamond as the Mustangs finished off a midweek sweep of Indianola Academy on Thursday night at Coleman Field in Utroska Park.
Senior Lawes McCool smashed two doubles and totaled four RBIs, including a walk-off in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Colonels, 14-4, by mercy rule.
Eli Simmons went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Dayne Sanford and Nelson Hodges drove in two runs each.
Gavin Lessley pitched the first three innings on the rubber, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out four. Sanford took over in relief, tossing three innings without yielding a hit to earn the win for the Mustangs (2-3).
Senior Nolan Marshall (1-1) got the win on the mound in Wednesday’s 7-0 victory as he went two innings, allowing no runs on one hit, walking two and striking out five.
Drew Lamb worked the next three innings as did not yield a hit and struck out seven. Michael Jefcoat worked the final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
“For us to play Wednesday — I think we were one of the only teams around here to play — it’s a testament to our guys just getting the field ready,” Pillow head coach Jud Thigpen said. “After the ice storm and more rain, these guys really put a lot of work in on this field. The field was sloppy and muddy, but they had no complaints.
“I’m happy to be playing,” Thigpen added. “It’s good to get on the winning side of things. Hopefully the sun shines and we’ll get things going.”
Pillow scored two runs in the first and sixth frames and three in the third. The Mustangs had eight total hits and took advantage of three IA errors.
Lessley had two singles, scored a run and drove in one run. Matthew Jefcoat had two singles and one RBI, and Marshall and Sanford had a double each. Sanford also had one RBI and scored a run.
Simmons finished with an RBI single and scored one run, and McCool had a single and scored once.
Pillow played host to Indianola Thursday night. The Mustangs are in the Hartfield Invitational Saturday. They will play Park Place Christian School at 1:30 p.m. and take on the host school at 4 p.m. Both games are at Hartfield.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.