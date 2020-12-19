Cooper Beck has never been one to back down from a challenge.
Even before joining Pee Wee football a year early in third grade, he was sharpening his competitive streak as the middle child in a sports-crazed family.
“I tried to breed it into him,” said his dad, Danny, a member of Carroll Academy’s last state title team in 1990. “I was always competitive.”
Whether it was backyard football, pickup basketball or WWE Smackdowns on the trampoline, Cooper naturally developed toughness taking on his older brother, Jeb, and his younger twin brothers, Mathis and Noah, in matchups that often ended with shouts and doors slammed shut.
“It’s always been a competition between all of us brothers,” Cooper said. “And I really believe that’s what has pushed me so far in all of this.”
It’s no surprise then that Cooper showed up ready to contribute at Carroll Academy, winning a starting lineman job as a freshman and building the foundation for a record-setting senior season. This year, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound bulldozer led the Rebels (12-1) to their first undefeated regular season ever and a runner-up finish in their first state championship appearance since 1998.
“Cooper is probably the most complete lineman I have ever coached in the last 20 years,” Milton said. “We were hard to run the ball on because of him. People just didn’t run to his side and he made plays all over the field. He’s one of those special kids who will have a chance to go play at the next level.”
Not even double teams and extra attention from opponents could stop Cooper from wreaking havoc in the trenches and earning the Commonwealth’s Player of the Year award this season. Also named the MAIS Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year, the two-way stud anchored totaled 82 tackles and four sacks to anchor a defense that tallied four shutouts and allowed less than 10 points per game.
When teams focused too much on Cooper, partner-in-crime Hunter Brower (75 tackles, five sacks) was there to seize the opportunity.
“I believe Hunter Brower is one of the most underrated players in our district,” Cooper said. “I’ve never absolutely crushed him in a 1-on-1. He’s always been there to push me to get better. People really underestimate him a lot.”
On the other side of the ball, Cooper paved the way for a ground-and-pound attack that averaged more than 300 rushing yards and 40 points per game. Cooper faced off against others his size, but few could match his unique combination of strength, agility and football IQ that made him so dominant.
“Being this big, I’m not slow at all,” said Cooper, who currently holds Division III offers as well as an offer from D-II Henderson State.
“He’s always been football smart,” Danny added. “You told him one time and he knew what to do.”
