The Pillow Academy varsity girls soccer squad lost a hard fought 1-0 battle to defending state champion Jackson Prep on Wednesday in Flowood.
The two perennial soccer powerhouses played a physical battle that resulted in multiple yellow cards and many stoppages of play due to temporary injury. Freshman Avery Howard, playing goalkeeper in place of the injured Madeline Mattox, had a solid game in net as she stopped six of seven shots on goal.
First-year coach Mary Claire Brock took some of the blame on a slow start of the squad.
“I think we did a lot of chasing in the first half, and I think I got outcoached in the first half,” she said after the contest. “But I thought by switching formations on them we possessed the ball a lot more which gave us opportunities on the offensive end. Prep won the first 40 minutes of the game, and we won the second 40 minutes.”
Preps lone goal came three minutes before halftime when Dylan Burkhalter took an Oliva Sasser pass and hit a point blank shot beyond Howard's hands. Pillow was not able to launch much offense, as Prep dominated the middle and kept Pillow to only one light shot on goal in the first half.
Pillow ended the contest being outshot 7-2, as well as being outcornered 6-2.
The Lady Mustangs, now 2-1-1 on the season, will be back in action next Monday when they play divisional rival Bayou Academy in Cleveland.
