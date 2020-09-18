The Leflore County Country Club is hosting a farewell golf tournament this weekend before it shuts down at the end of the month due to dwindling membership.
Founded in 1966, the nine-hole course once boasted over 200 members at its peak about 30 years ago. Recently, however, membership dropped to less than 30 people.
“We just had membership decline so much over the last two or three years, we just couldn’t afford to keep it open,” club president Allan Young said.
Wendy Selman has agreed to purchase the property located just outside Greenwood’s city limits. Her tentative plan is to build a house there.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do with it yet, but I think I’m just going to live there and enjoy it with my family,” said Selman, who is considering keeping a few holes for personal use. “It’s going to be a giant playground for my grandchildren.”
Paul Correro, a member since 2008, says he’ll especially miss the greens, which he calls “as good as you’ll see in the Delta.” Fortunately, the five-day-a-week golfer may not have to wait long to find a new home. The 27 remaining Leflore County Country Club members have offered to pay the Greenwood Country Club to join for the next two years, but Greenwood’s members are still voting on their decision.
In the meantime, Leflore County Country Club’s last three-man scramble takes place this weekend and signups are still open until Friday night. The tournament entry fee is $100 and features a steak supper on Saturday night. To register, call Allan Young at 392-5982.
“We’ve had a bunch of tournaments over the years, we’ve had people from all over the Delta play here,” Young said. “We just thought we’d have one last hoorah to send it off.”
