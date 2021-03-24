The Pillow Academy tennis team opened its season with a convincing 8-1 victory over visiting Indianola on a surprisingly sunny Tuesday afternoon at Twin Rivers.
Former state champions Dia Chawla and Avery McDaniel cruised to sweeps in their singles matchups. Chawla beat Colonels No. 1 Leighton Lovelace, 6-1, 6-3, while McDaniel beat No. 2 Allie Snell, 6-4, 6-0.
In doubles action, top duo Elizabeth Powers and Caroline Brock dominated Carley Moore and Anna Gresham Veazey, 6-1, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles squad of Anne Craig Melton and Julia Love Lyon didn’t drop a game in their 6-0, 6-0 rout of Lydia Williamson and Lily Putnam.
On the boys side, Mustangs ace Noah Lary lost the lone match of the day against IA’s top player, Prescott Schaumburg, who also won the first-ever Fortnite state tournament hosted by the MAIS last year. Dhruv Patel helped Pillow bounce back with a 6-2, 7-6 win in the No. 2 singles matchup.
The top Mustangs duo of William Brown and Arnav Thakur edged the Colonels’ best doubles unit, 6-4, 6-4. Walker Saia and Richard McQueen outlasted James Hairston and Howie Judson, 6-4, 6-1, in the No. 2 doubles matchup.
Reigning state champ Madison Jefcoat capped the afternoon with a 6-0, 6-4 victory in mixed doubles play along with partner Sumner Tackett.
Pillow is scheduled to face off against Jackson Victors on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., but the matchup is threatened by rain in the forecast.
