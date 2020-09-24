Carroll Academy dropped a 12-2 decision to District 2-3A rival Winona Christian School Tuesday to finish 5-3 in league play.
The Lady Rebels, 9-10 overall, will play in the North 3A tournament this weekend in Batesville as the No. 3 seed from the district. Winona is the top seed as it went 8-0 in conference action. Indianola was the second seed and Oak Hill finished fourth.
Peyton Perry took the loss in the circle as she went all five innings, allowing the 12 runs on 18 hits, striking out one. Only nine of the runs were earned.
Winona plated one run in the first, three runs each in the third and fifth innings, and five in the fourth. Carroll scored two in the third.
Meri Brynn Reeves had two singles and drove in a pair of runs, and Lexi McClain had two singles and scored one run. Mary Braxton Cobb had a single and scored one run.
Carroll will play Saturday at 11 a.m. against North Delta School at Trussell Park in Batesville. A win moves them into a 1 p.m. game against the winner of the Winona Christian-Kirk Academy contest. A loss and they play the loser of the WCS-Kirk game at 3 p.m.
The top half of the bracket has District 1 No. 1 Marshall playing Oak Hill at 9 a.m. Indianola will play Lee, the District 1 No. 3 seed, at 11 a.m. The two winners meet at 1 p.m., and the losers of those games play at 3 p.m.
The tournament will be completed Monday.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs will play Leake Academy in the first round of the North 4A tournament Saturday at Bear Pen Park in Cleveland.
Pillow (16-9), the No. 4 seed from District 1, and Leake, the No. 1 seed from District 2, start at 11:45 a.m. The winner moves on to play at 3:15 p.m. against the victor of the Bayou-East Rankin game. Bayou is the District 1 No. 2 seed, and ERA is the third seed from District 2.
The top half of the bracket has Magnolia Heights, the No. 1 seed from District 1, playing District 2 No. 4 seed Starkville at 10 a.m. Winston, the second seed from District 2, faces Washington School at 10 a.m. The Lady Generals are the third seed from District 1. The two winners play at 3:15 p.m. and the losers meet at 1:30 p.m.
The 4A tournament will conclude Monday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
