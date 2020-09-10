Delta Streets Academy will have its work cut out as the Lions entertain Lee (Arkansas) Academy in a non-conference tilt Friday.
The contest will be played on the campus of Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Delta Streets fell to 2-1 on the season with a 22-12 loss to Tallulah (La.) Academy Saturday night in Vicksburg.
“Even though we lost, it was a healthy loss,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “We are about to hit the meat of our schedule, and I told our guys Sunday and Monday that we are either going to get on a roll or we are going to fall down. We can either lay down or come together.
“Any football team that brings in several new guys late, it will take time to jell. We are going to have our ups and downs, but I believe these young men are going to rise up to the challenge.”
Lee Academy comes into the game sporting a 2-1 record, the same as DSA. The Cougars knocked off Columbus Christian 60-14 last week. By contrast, the Lions beat Columbus 34-14 two weeks ago.
“They have a lot of speed, and their quarterback is the total package. He can keep it and run with it, and he can throw the deep ball,” added Upshaw. “They had a big win last week. Lee is going to be a very improved team.
“I don’t compare what we did against Columbus to what they did against them. Every team lines up differently. We have to take what we did and didn’t do last week and improve. We still need to work on our discipline. We had way too many mistakes and penalties against Tallulah.”
The Lions and Trojans were tied 6-6 at the half, but Tallulah led 14-6 after the third period and took a 22-6 lead in the fourth quarter. DSA got a score with under a minute to go on a TD pass from quarterback Dequarionne Jones and Jalyn Lewis. A Jimmy Gibbs interception return set up the touchdown.
“We gained the respect of the Tallulah coaches,” said Upshaw. “They couldn’t believe how much we had improved since last season. (TA won 56-30 in 2019.) We played with them for three quarters. They are a solid program, and hopefully our guys realize what it’s going to take to get to the next level.”
Lewis, a junior tailback, finished with 185 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown on the ground. Jones, also a junior, was 6 of 11 for 83 yards with an interception. LeAndre Pittman, a senior linebacker, led the defense with 131/2 tackles and one pass breakup.
