J.Z. George’s boys basketball team secured its spot in next week’s North 2A Tournament with a 67-25 win over Eupora High School Monday night in the play-in game of the Region 2-2A Tournament.
The five-team tournament is being played in North Carrollton.
“We’re just happy to finally be playing well considering how this season has gone,” said J.Z. George head coach Gerald Glass.
The Jaguars will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against top seed East Webster.
“I fully expect them to come out and trap us. We’ve just got to play smart and take care of the basketball.”
Junior guard/forward D’Anthony McGlothan led the way for the Jags with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Junior Alexander Criss chipped in 15 points and three boards, and junior Jordun Normal had eight points. Junior Kendarius Head had seven points.
Eupora led 6-2 early in the first quarter but after an injury to one of the Eagles’ players, the Jaguars went on a 14-0 run to lead 16-6 after the first frame.
The Jaguars led 36-13 at the half and 56-18 after the third period.
In the girls game, Eupora beat the Lady Jaguars 40-18 to advance to a 5 p.m. game Tuesday with East Webster.
Shatteria Grant had four for J.Z. George, which ends its season at 1-7 overall.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.