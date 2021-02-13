Stacy Hester is back for his second stint as the head baseball coach at Carroll Academy.
The veteran coach, who most recently guided Central Hinds Academy, and before that Brandon High School, wasn’t really looking to get into coaching again, but when the call came from Carroll, the lure to coach the sport he loves was too great to pass up.
“I’ve got a farm about 10 miles from the school, and I still own my house in Brandon. We also have a hunting lodge in Yazoo County, but the opportunity to coach again was hard for me to say no,” said Hester, who won state championships during his career at Washington School in Greenville and with New Hope High School.
“I still love teaching kids the finer points of the game,” added Hester, who served as head coach in 2012. “They have to understand that we are going to practice hard, and we are going to practice long. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve been working with the pitchers on how to throw certain pitches.
“We’ve still got several kids who are involved with the basketball team, so it will be a while before we are at full strength.”
The Rebels are slated to open their season Monday at Clarksdale Lee, but that game likely won’t happen with inclement weather expected for the first part of next week.
Carroll’s next game on the schedule is Thursday at home against Lee. The Rebels entertain North Sunflower on Feb. 23.
Carroll participates in District 2-3A with Winona Christian, Central Holmes, Indianola and Oak Hill. District play doesn’t start until March 22 against Winona.
“From what I know about the teams in the district, I feel like we can compete with the other teams based on what they have coming back,” said Hester, who has an 887-256 career record.
Hester is expecting to have 21 kids out from grades 7-12. He said he will have two seniors, one being shortstop Braxton York, one junior, four sophomores and a handful of freshmen, eighth and seventh graders.
“We’ve got two coming out in Brennan Blaylock and Drake Dunn who will help us out,” said Hester, who has been a National Coach of the Year during his career.
“I will be the eighth coach in 10 years for the baseball program, and I was one of those. Hopefully, we can teach these kids a thing or two about the game and win some games.”
Hester is assisted by Bo Milton, who served as the head coach during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020. CA only played three games when the season was canceled.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.