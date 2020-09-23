Pillow Academy closed out its regular season in girls fast-pitch softball with an 8-1 win over Winona Christian School Monday in Winona.
Carroll Academy claimed a rather easy 15-0 win over District 2-3A foe Oak Hill Academy Monday night in Carrollton. The Lady Rebels are 5-2 in league play and were slated to play host to Winona Tuesday night, weather permitting.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs outhit Winona 17-2 en route to improving to 16-9 on the season.
Jimee Brooke Garrett (11-4) got the win in the circle as she went six innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking two and striking out 10. Madison Jefcoat worked the seventh frame, fanning one.
Jefcoat, a senior, had three singles and a double, scored one run and drove in one for Pillow. Holly Whitfield finished with three singles, one RBI and two runs, and Anna Grace Rice had two singles, scored twice and drove in one run.
Garrett chipped in at the plate with a single, double and one RBI, and Mari Wilson Spruill had two singles and an RBI. Anna Taylor Hudson had an RBI single, and Brennan Neal had a triple and scored two runs. Addison Weems and Rivers Carroll had an RBI and single each.
Pillow will compete in the North 4A tournament Saturday at Bear Pen Park in Cleveland. The Lady Mustangs open with Leake Academy, the top seed from District 2, at 11:45 a.m. Pillow is the fourth seed from District 1.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels got a superb pitching performance from sophomore Peyton Perry in blanking the Lady Raiders.
Perry pitched three innings, scattering three hits, walking one and striking out seven.
Carroll (9-9 overall) scored five runs each in the first, second and third innings. The Lady Rebels had eight total hits.
Sophomore Meri Brynn Reeves had two singles, a double, scored two runs and drove in one. Kaitlyn Chamblee had two singles, one RBI and scored three times, and Alana Garrett had a single, scored one run and drove in three runs.
Kaylee Ferguson had a single, RBI and two runs scored, and Helen Claire Cobb had a single, RBI and scored once. Lexi McClain had two RBIs, and Natalie Kelly and Bella Carter scored two runs each. Presley Woods had an RBI and scored one run.
A win over Winona Tuesday would give Carroll the No. 2 seed in the district. Winona was 7-0 in league play going into that contest and had first place wrapped up.
