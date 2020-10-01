Delta Streets Academy head coach Travis Upshaw said he and his players are focused on one team this week — Delta Streets.
“We’ve got to go out and do what we do, and focus our attention on the little things,” said Upshaw, as the Lions prepare to host West Memphis (Arkansas) Christian School Friday at 7 p.m. at Jim Randall Stadium on the campus of Mississippi Delta Community College.
“The mistakes that we have been making are killing us,” Upshaw added. “We had our fair share of mistakes, and a lot of that comes down to discipline. We’ve got to do a better job on both sides of the ball.”
The Lions (3-3 overall) are on a two-game skid as they lost 54-16 to District 3-2A foe Manchester Academy last week and 44-32 to DeSoto School on Sept. 18.
West Memphis comes into the contest at 0-6 overall, having been outscored 262-8. The Black Knights dropped a 50-0 decision to Hebron Christian last week.
“We aren’t about to overlook anyone,” Upshaw said. “Our kids put up a good fight in the first half against Manchester. we fumbled the snap from center seven times, but that happens when you’re not working with the No. 1 quarterback. Dekari and AJ did the best they could, but we had so many mental breakdowns in the second half.
“Athletically, we matched up well with Manchester. We have the athletes who can play with anybody. We’ve just go to put it all together.”
The Lions trailed 24-8 at the half last week but were outscored 30-8 in the second half. DSA was led offensively by Dekari Johnson, who played slotback and saw a good bit of time under center in place of injured starter Dequarionne Jones.
Jones is out with a right shoulder injury he sustained two weeks ago. Upshaw said Jones will likely not play this week, and Johnson and AJ McGhee will once again line up at quarterback.
“He has an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder,” the first-year coach said of Jones. “Although he’s left-handed, this is causing him some discomfort. We’re going to hold him out for another week.”
Johnson went 4-of-8 for 45 yards with an interception. He also ran for 97 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught one pass for 42 yards and a score. McGee was 2-of-4 for 71 yards.
Senior linebacker LeAndre Pittman led the defense for DSA with 15 tackles against Manchester. Junior linebacker Jalyn Lewis had eight stops.
Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
