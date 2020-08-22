Carroll Academy pulled away in the second quarter of Friday’s season opener at Kirk Academy to claim a 36-0 win over the Raiders in Grenada.
Carroll only led 6-0 after the first period but took an 18-0 lead to the locker room by halftime.
“The effort was there. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times in the first half, but we kept plugging away,” said CA head coach Bo Milton. “Kirk is a much-improved team. Coach (Mike) Beagle has them headed in the right direction.
“We threw the ball well. we went from our power game to the spread formation. The defense played lights out. We made some mistakes, but we were very athletic.”
Noah Beck scored the first touchdown in the opening period on a pass from sophomore quarterback Brennan Blaylock.
In the second frame, Mathis Beck scored on two long runs to give the Rebels an 18-0 cushion at the half.
Mathis and Noah Beck scored a touchdown each in the third. Noah Beck recovered a fumble by his brother for his TD.
Also, William Panni had a touchdown run in the third period.
Carroll entertains Hillcrest Christian next Friday at Gordon Field.
Delta Streets 40, North Sunflower 20 — The Lions got started on the right foot with a solid win over visiting North Sunflower Friday night on the campus of Mississippi Delta Community College.
“We came out sluggish and started slow in the first quarter. Once we got going, especially DJ (Dequarionne Jones) in the second half, we were able to put North Sunflower away,” said Travis Upshaw, head coach of the Lions.
“We have a lot of work to do next week. Columbus Christian is going to be a very tough opponent. They are solid in all areas and have some good athletes.”
Upshaw was pleased with the way they ran and threw the ball.
“The combination of Jalyn Lewis and DJ in the backfield was extremely explosive,” he said. “Jalyn pounded the ball, which allowed DJ to have time to air it out.”
