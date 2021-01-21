Senior forward Hunter Grantham poured in 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in leading Carroll Academy to a 52-40 District 2-3A win over Oak Hill Academy Tuesday night in West Point.
The Rebels, who are 8-3 overall and 4-2 in district, trailed 9-8 after one but took a 25-13 by halftime. Carroll led 35-26 after the third frame.
Bryce Collier tacked on 10 points, eight rebounds and blocked five shots, and Mathis Beck had eight points. Noah Beck finished with six points and five steals.
In the girls game, Carroll lost 43-25 to fall to 7-11 and 2-4. Dru Chamblee and Bella Carter had seven points each, and Meri Brynn Reeves finished with six.
Carroll hosts Indianola Academy Friday.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs got 10 points each from Anna Taylor Hudson and Kaylee Jones in knocking off Oxford High School 59-30 Tuesday night.
Pillow (15-3 overall) jumped out to a 25-12 lead after the first period and increased its advantage to 38-21 by halftime.
Hudson also had five assists and three steals, and Jones had six rebounds. Julia Love Lyon finished with nine points and five boards, and fellow senior forward Madeline Kelly had seven points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Presley Howard tacked on seven points and three steals.
The Mustangs fell to 6-8 with a 58-47 loss to the Chargers, who led 17-14 after one, 39-30 at the half and 49-39 after the third quarter.
Frazier Rose had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots, and Nelson Hodges had eight points, five steals and six rebounds. Hayes Bennett had seven points.
In the junior high boys game, Oxford won 40-23. Matthew Ryan Smith led the Mustangs (9-3) with 10 points. Charlie Robbins had eight.
Pillow goes to conference foe Magnolia Heights Friday.
• Leflore County: McEvans High School (Shaw) pulled off a Region 6-1A sweep of the Lady Tigers and Tigers Tuesday night in Itta Bena.
In the boys game, McEvans won 71-55 as it pulled away in the third period. The game was tied at 29-29 at the half but a 25-10 run in the third was the difference.
Derrick Singleton led Leflore (4-6, 0-3) with 16 points. Dante Kelly had 12, and Jaylen Jackson finished with 11. Tavian Dean tacked on seven.
In the girls game, Leflore lost 57-8 to fall to 0-8 and 0-3 in district. D'Kayla Young had five points for the Lady Tigers.
Leflore plays at North Side Friday night.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars dropped a 67-27 decision to Calhoun City Tuesday night in a Region 2-2A contest.
J.Z. George hosts East Webster Tuesday.
