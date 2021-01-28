Delta Streets Academy wrapped up District 2-1A play at 8-0 as the Lions pounded Briarfield Academy 94-37 Tuesday night at Mississippi Delta Community College.
DSA, 16-2 overall and winners of 12 in a row, only led 20-17 after the first frame as Briarfield, which is located in Lake Providence (Louisiana), played a solid defensive quarter.
However, the Lions turned up the heat on offense as they outscored the Rebels 29-2 in the second frame for a 49-19 lead at the half. A 24-6 run in the third made it 79-25 headed to the final period.
J.T. Lawrence led DSA with 33 points, six steals and five assists. Javeon Smith tacked on 24 points, eight rebounds, five steals and dished out three assists, and Dequarionne Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Dekari Johnson finished with eight points and seven steals, and Labrodrick Gooch had seven points.
In the junior high game, Delta Streets won 43-27 to improve to 8-3 and finish 7-1 in district. Dameon Sanders had 22 points, and Kamarion Watson tallied nine.
The Lions visit Greenville St. Joe Friday.
• Amanda Elzy: Sophomore Zamiya Brown sparked the Lady Panthers to a 54-47 Region 3-3A win over visiting Ruleville Tuesday night.
Ruleville held an 11-10 lead after the first period, but a 16-7 run by Elzy in the second quarter made it 26-18 at the half. Ruleville outscored the Lady Panthers 14-11 in the third to trim the deficit to 37-32 headed to the fourth frame.
Brown finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Ashley Cooper and Zakyra Jasper had 11 points each. Jasper also had eight rebounds and two steals for Elzy (7-2 5-0).
In the boys game, Ruleville won 56-36 as it led 18-8 after one, 27-14 at the half and 37-23 after the third.
Ladarius Davenport led Elzy (2-8, 1-4) with 18 points. Darius Donley had 10.
Elzy is at Coahoma Early College Friday.
• Greenwood: The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs both suffered losses on the road Tuesday night at Starkville High School.
The girls lost 54-24 to slip to 10-4 overall. Starkville led 11-7 after one, 30-12 at the half and 46-19 after the third frame.
Antwanette Regular had 10 points and two assists, and Alexus Taylor had six points and three steals. Merciana Sandifer had four points and 10 rebounds.
In the boys game, the Yellowjackets prevailed 86-63 as they held leads of 20-11 after one, 40-27 at the half and 64-36 after the third quarter.
Jaydon Nwachi led GHS (6-8) with 23 points and three rebounds. Devontae Darby had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Altoryian Sandifer had 11 points.
Greenwood entertains Region 3 foe Yazoo City Friday.
• Leflore County: The Tigers battled to the end but came up short in a 46-44 loss to visiting West Bolivar Tuesday in a Region 6-1A contest.
West Bolivar held leads of 10-5 after one and 22-10 at the half, but Leflore only trailed 39-29 after three and outscored the Eagles 15-7 in the final period.
Dante Kelly had 20 points for Leflore (4-8, 0-4), and Derrick Singleton tallied 14. D’Rion Freeman finished with 10.
In the girls game, West Bolivar beat the Lady Tigers 42-17 as it led 12-4 after one, 27-7 at the half and 33-13 after the third.
D’Kayla Young led Leflore (0-10, 0-4) with nine points. Markeishia Dixon had six.
Leflore is at Shaw Tuesday.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars played their best game of the season as they dropped a 67-57 decision to Region 2-2A foe East Webster Tuesday night in North Carrollton.
East Webster led 14-8 after one, 31-21 at the half and 44-35 after the third.
Jordun Normal and Keldrick Glover led the Jags (0-4, 0-2) with 14 points each. Alex Criss had seven.
The Lady Jags lost 55-10 to slip to 0-4 and 0-1 in district. KaMya Williams had five points.
The Lady Jags go to Calhoun City Thursday in a Region 2 makeup game. Both teams play at Bruce Monday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
