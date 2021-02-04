Mike Narmour, a 1991 Carroll Academy graduate and former Greenwood resident, was inducted into the Grand Slam Hall of Fame at the Grand Slam Corporate Conference in Panama City, Florida, this past weekend.
Grand Slam MS is an organization created to help promote youth baseball in the state of Mississippi. Narmour joined Grand Slam in the fall of 2015 and has helped grow the number of teams in youth baseball from 67 to 600 teams in the past six years. He serves as the state director for Grand Slam MS, and is also the parks and recreation director in Winona.
“I left USSSA after being with that organization for 10 years,” said Narmour. “I was researching other organizations, and Grand Slam intrigued me. Larry (Thompson) founded Grand Slam here in the state about 17 years ago. After I talked with him, I knew I wanted to get involved.
“After serving as a director for a year, and the former state director moved on, I approached Larry about becoming state director. We went from 67 teams to 187 teams my first year, and now we stand at 600 teams. It’s been a group effort. We have brought several regional directors on board who have helped it grow.”
Narmour said Grand Slam focuses on youth baseball for ages 7-14, but they have a few people on board this year who are trying to get girls softball started. Baseball teams come from Winona, Starkville, Booneville, Saltillo, Kosciusko, Ripley, Greenwood, Brandon, Clinton, Eupora, Magee, Tupelo, Flowood and Louisville.
“We play in a lot of these areas because several of these cities have invested in turf fields,” said Narmour. “We don’t have a lot of rain outs. Even here in a town the size of Winona, the city agreed to put in turf fields. They see the benefit of it now. It helps the rec league as well as the tournaments we host on the weekends.”
Narmour started hosting baseball tournaments 12 years ago and called it the Highway 82 Challenge. He would put on tournaments from Greenwood to Starkville along U.S. 82.
“I started that when my son was playing tournament baseball. We hosted a couple tournaments as fundraisers for the team he was playing on, and it just grew from there,” Narmour said. “When I played ball growing up, we basically had the rec league and all-star games. If you were good enough, you might get to play junior college or college baseball.
“Today, the kids who have an ambition to play college ball play 40-50 games during the summer. It helps their skill level to play more games and face good competition.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
