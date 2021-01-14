Brennan Blaylock sank two free throws with four seconds to go as Carroll Academy held off District 2-3A foe Central Holmes 62-58 Tuesday night in Carrollton.
The Rebels, who climb to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play, held a slim 44-43 lead after the third period. They outscored the Trojans 18-15 in the fourth frame. The game was knotted at 26-26 at the half.
Sophomore Noah Beck led the way for Carroll with 25 points and six rebounds. His twin brother, Mathis, had 14 points and six boards.
Senior Hunter Grantham tallied 13 points and pulled down 19 rebounds. Blaylock had six points.
In the girls game, Central Holmes knocked off the Lady Rebels 55-38. The Lady Trojans led 26-21 at the half and 41-29 after the third period.
Dru Chamblee led CA (6-10, 1-3) with 17 points. Mary Lakyn Boutwell had eight points, and Meri Brynn Reeves chipped in seven points.
Carroll is at Indianola Academy Friday.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs earned their first win in North AAAA District 1 play with a 53-42 triumph over Washington School Tuesday in Greenville.
Pillow (5-7, 1-2) led 12-5 after one and 19-18 at the half, but trailed 32-29 after the third period. A 24-10 run in the fourth was the difference.
Drew Lamb led Pillow with 11 points and four boards. Nelson Hodges had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Pillow hosts Central Hinds Friday.
• Greenwood High: Antwanette Regular poured in 19 points in leading the Lady Bulldogs to a 47-38 Region 3-4A win over Yazoo City Tuesday night in Yazoo City.
Regular also had four assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot. Alexus Taylor chipped in 14 points, five steals and four boards, and Arieyanna Glover had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Mercianna Sandifer had six points, blocked eight shots and pulled down six rebounds for GHS (8-2, 2-0), which led 18-10 after the first period and 28-13 at the half.
In the boys game, the Indians eked out a 40-38 win over the Bulldogs, who fall to 6-5 and 1-1 in district. Greenwood led 8-6 after one, but Yazoo City took a 23-20 lead at the half. The Bulldogs led 30-26 after the third.
Jaydon Nwachi paced GHS with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Altorryian Sandifer tacked on 11 points and six rebounds, and Javardrick Jackson had 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds, blocked five shots, made three steals and dished out two assists.
Greenwood hosts Clarksdale Tuesday.
• Leflore County: The Tigers fell to 4-5 overall with a 55-50 loss in overtime to Simmons High School Tuesday in Itta Bena.
The Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 11-6 in the extra period. The fourth quarter ended tied at 44-44.
Derrick Singleton led Leflore with 17 points, and Dante Kelly had 11. Cameron Williams finished with nine.
In the girls game, Leflore lost 54-6 to fall to 0-7. Jakiaya Thomas had four points for the Lady Tigers.
Leflore entertains McEvans High School, formerly Shaw, Tuesday night.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
