During a season defined by uncertainties, Nolan Marshall has been a reliable Swiss army knife of sorts for Pillow Academy head coach Tripp McCarty to use anywhere on the field.
After playing tight end in last year’s pass-heavy offense, Marshall transitioned to left guard for this year’s ground-and-pound attack. When 6-foot-6 right tackle Frazier Rose had to sit out due to COVID-19, McCarty moved Marshall around the offensive line to plug any holes. In total, the do-it-all senior has spent time at six different positions this fall, epitomizing the unselfish attitude of the surging Mustangs (8-3).
“He’s had a neat ride to his senior season because he’s played so many spots and he’s done it the right way,” McCarty said. “Without a doubt, I could stick him out at tight end right now and you’d go, ‘Holy crap, that’s a dang good tight end.’ But we need him at guard, and he understands that.”
Now that the midseason storm has been weathered and Pillow is healthy, Marshall has had time to specialize at left guard for an offensive line that is clicking come playoff time. The Mustangs have rushed for 1,135 yards during their current three-game winning streak, including back-to-back 400-yard efforts ahead of Friday’s MAIS Class 5A first-round matchup with St. Aloysius.
“I’m more focused on o-line now,” Marshall said. “We’re putting a lot more time in and getting a lot more chemistry on the o-line.”
Naturally, there’s a part of Marshall that misses the thrill of catching footballs at tight end. But he’s still able to prove his pass-catching potential in practice.
“(Marshall) jumps in and runs routes against our secondary and hurts us. And he plays guard,” McCarty said. “Pretty talented dude who can block a 300-pound guy and go get open versus Richard McQueen.”
“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh that’s the O-lineman, he can’t do anything,’” Marshall said with a chuckle. “I’ll snag a couple balls and that makes them stop talking real quick.”
More importantly, though, Marshall has embraced the mentality of this year’s line, which returned just one starter in Rose while shifting from a pass-first to run-first offense.
“For an O-line that blocks for the run, you have to pick up everybody in front of you. You just have to be a bulldozer,” Marshall said. “Like for a passing team, you have to pick up this guy here or there and give the quarterback time. But if you’re running, you have to pick up everybody, push them out of the way and really be gritty.”
Working in the trenches can be a thankless job. Left guard rarely gets any glory. But McCarty says Marshall has learned a valuable lesson while sacrificing personal stats for team victories.
“The guys who have 50 through 79 on their jerseys are going to win us football games,” McCarty said. “That’s one of the best lessons that football teaches kids who play offensive line: You basically work the hardest, and you might not get all the praise for it. And that’s life.”
“I’m just happy we’re winning,” Marshall added. “I’ll play wherever they need me.”
•Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
