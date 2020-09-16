Pillow Academy collected 10 hits en route to an 11-1 five-inning win over visiting Heritage Academy Monday at Robertson Field.
Freshman Anna Grace Rice, and eighth graders Addison Weems and Jimee Brooke Garrett led the way with two hits each. Rice had two singles, two RBIs and scored one run.
Weems had two singles, scored two runs and drove in a pair, and Garrett had a single, double, scored one run and had two RBIs.
Senior Madison Jefcoat drove in two runs with a single and scored one run. Fellow seniors Anna Taylor Hudson and Mari Wilson Spruill had a single, RBI and scored a run apiece. Sophomore Rivers Carroll had a single and scored one run.
Pillow plated five runs in the first, one run each in the second, third and fifth frames, and three in the fourth. Heritage scored one run in the first.
Garrett got the win as she went four innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking two and fanning three. Jefcoat pitched the fifth inning, allowing one hit.
Pillow played host to Washington School Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs entertain Indianola Wednesday and play in the Jackson Prep Tournament Saturday.
