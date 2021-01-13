The Amanda Elzy girls basketball team continued its tear through Region 3-3A play behind another big performance by the squad's breakout sophomore.
The only girl in Leflore or Carroll County averaging over 20 points per game, Zamiya Brown once again led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 19 points in their 55-28 win against visiting Winona on Tuesday evening.
Elzy (5-2, 3-0) has now taken down every district foe except for Coahoma Agricultural, next Friday’s opponent. What’s more, each victory has come convincingly by more than 20 points.
“The goal for this team is winning district first of all,” said head coach Michael Curry. “Once we do that, who knows from there?”
“I can’t even remember the last time we won the district," added the third-year coach, who went 20-37 in his first two seasons at Elzy. “If we won this district, it would be a great accomplishment for these girls for sure.”
The Lady Panthers never looked back after jumping out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter. Zakyra Jasper scored 11 points for Elzy while Ashley Cooper chipped in 10.
In the boys game, the Panthers stormed back from an early deficit only to let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 57-55 loss to Winona.
Elzy (1-7, 0-3) got a game-high 21 points from junior guard Ladarius Davenport, who hit a deep 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 38-37 edge during their ferocious third-quarter rally. But Elzy couldn’t close down the stretch against 6-foot-6 senior center Sean Merritt (20 points) and the visiting Tigers (13-4, 2-0), who totaled 20 points in the final frame.
The Panthers had an opportunity to tie the game at the buzzer, but a last-second heave by Caleb Brownlow (10 points) fell short. Darius Donley added 13 points for Elzy.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs made it eight in a row with a 51-19 North AAAA District 1 win at Washington School on Tuesday.
Senior Kaylee Jones pumped in 17 points to lead the way for Pillow, which improved its record to 13-3 and 3-0 in conference.
The Lady Mustangs only led 4-3 after one but went in front 19-7 at the half. A 20-8 run in the third gave PA a 39-15 lead headed to the fourth.
Caroline Brock tacked on eight points, four steals and three assists. Kayla Brown had five points and five boards.
In the junior varsity girls game, Pillow won 57-35 to move to 13-0 and 3-0. The Lady Mustangs led 11-7 after one, 25-16 at the half and 42-26 after the third frame.
Tavi Layne Johnson had 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Avery Howard had 17 points and five steals.
In the junior varsity boys game, the Mustangs picked up a 50-16 win as Ryan Noles had 18 points. Charlie Robbins finished with seven.
Pillow hosts Central Hinds Friday.
Sports writer Calvin Stevens also contributed to this report.
