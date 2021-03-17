After a decade-long absence, United States Tennis Association (USTA) Junior Tournaments are returning to Greenwood.
Hosted by Twin Rivers Recreation and the Greenwood Country Club, the Greenwood Junior Open is coming to town on March 27. The Level 7 (Intermediate) tournament will be run by Twin Rivers operation manager Marko Lovrinovic, a certified tennis professional who recently assumed coaching duties at Pillow Academy after MAIS Coach of the Year Holly Ann Singh went on maternity leave.
Pillow junior Dia Chawla, a defending singles state champion and one of 36 players who have already signed up for the Greenwood Junior Open, is excited for some overdue local competition.
“I can’t believe that we haven’t had one before, especially when they’ve been in places close by like Greenville,” said Chawla, who competed in out-of-town USTA tournaments with Lovrinovic last year. “I think it’s really good for Twin Rivers, especially, to hopefully grow this team there with so many youngsters coming up. The Pillow tennis team is pretty young, as well, so I think it’ll help them a lot.”
Sign-ups are open for 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U age brackets, with singles and doubles options for both boys and girls.
The price to enter the tournament is just under $50. Registration closes on March 23 at 4:59 p.m.
Lovrinovic, a Croatian native who played collegiate tennis at Virginia Tech and Belmont University, plans to hold another USTA Junior Tournament in the fall. He also hopes to make these events annual occurrences in Greenwood.
“We’ve had a lot more opportunities this past year to play with one another and to get more competitive,” Chawla said of Lovrinovic’s leadership during his two-year tenure in Greenwood. “We’ve never been able to compete. I’m really excited for this tournament. I’m happy he’s brought it here.”
