Jackson Prep can’t seem to find any room for air against the Pillow Academy girls basketball team’s suffocating defense.
After holding the Patriots to 37 points in last year’s MAIS Overall championship victory, the Lady Mustangs limited Prep to single-digit scoring in every quarter en route to a 51-27 win on Tuesday night.
Pillow’s dependable senior duo of Kaylee Jones (12 points, six rebounds) and Caroline Brock (13 points, eight rebounds) once again led the way against the Patriots (5-2).
“We played them in the Overall championship, and just playing them you have to be so aggressive on defense,” Jones said. “We always are like, ‘We have to get that loose ball.’ We just hustle. Pure hustle.”
Jones drilled a 3-pointer to give the Lady Mustangs a 10-5 advantage after one quarter. Then in the second frame, Pillow’s sharpshooters caught fire from beyond the arc.
Jones, Anna Taylor Hudson, Brock and Julia Love Lyon (nine points) each connected from deep to extend the Lady Mustangs’ lead to 26-8. Pillow ultimately took a 27-12 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We were definitely hitting those threes,” Brock said of her team’s second-quarter run. “The outside shots helped a lot to pull ahead and make them lose a little bit of their hope.”
Hudson, Lyon and junior Madeline Mattox helped shut down Prep’s best players in the second half to close out the 24-point win.
Pillow’s record improved to 7-3, with each loss coming by just one possession, while remaining perfect at home. The Lady Mustangs haven’t lost a home game since Lamar beat them on Feb. 23, 2018, a remarkable 27-game streak defending their own floor.
nCarroll Academy: Carroll pulled off a sweep of visiting Deer Creek School Monday night in Carrollton.
The Lady Rebels prevailed 40-23 to up their record to 4-6. Carroll led 9-0 after one, 18-11 at the half and 27-14 after the third period.
Dru Chamblee paced Carroll with 14 points. Mary Lakyn Boutwell had 12 points, and Meri Brynn Reeves tacked on nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bella Carter had five points and pulled down 11 boards.
In the boys game, Carroll won 46-29 as Mathis Beck tallied 14 points and had nine rebounds. The Rebels (3-0) led 12-6 after one, 21-14 at the half and 31-21 after the third frame.
Hunter Grantham had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Luke O’Bryant had nine points.
Carroll played at Winona Christian School Tuesday night and visits Central Holmes Friday.
