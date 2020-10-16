Mississippi Delta Community College became the third Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conferences (MACCC) football team to shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19.
“In order to protect all of those involved, especially our student-athletes and coaches, this precautionary measure has been taken out of an abundance of caution,” Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Commissioner Steve Martin said in a statement. “As this situation progresses, we will do all that we can to monitor it.”
Just two weeks into the season, the Trojans (0-1) have now had four games postponed or canceled on their abbreviated six-game schedule.
First MDCC’s Oct. 1 opener was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Then an outbreak at Holmes Community College paused football activities for two weeks, in the process postponing the Trojans’ matchup on Saturday.
The news got worse on Wednesday when MDCC announced it would also be shutting down for two weeks following multiple positive tests, affecting the team’s meetings with Coahoma Community College on Oct. 24 and Itawamba Community College on Oct. 29.
Before shutting down, Holmes faced off against Northeast Mississippi Community College, which went on to beat the Trojans 40-23 last Thursday.
Last week, the league’s presidents voted to add a week to the end of the regular season to allow games to be made up, pushing the championship game to Dec. 5. But one week may not be enough to reschedule at least eight games that have already been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
